Floyd A. Hunsicker

Floyd A. "Pinky" Hunsicker, 83, formerly of Vine St., Franklin Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing & Rehab, Lehighton.

He had been married to the late Shirley A. (Binder) Hunsicker for 57 years, before her passing in 2012.

Born in Mahoning Township, he was a son of the late Clement D. and Dorothy V. (Ebert) Hunsicker.

Before retiring, he had worked for 53 years as a farmhand at Clover Valley Dairy Farm, New Jersey.

In Floyd's younger days, he loved to hunt and fish. He was also known to enjoy Bingo and attending the local state Dutch dinners.

Survivors: daughter, Patti Hunsicker; brothers, Arthur Hunsicker, and wife Barbara, Warren Hunsicker, and wife Carol, and a sister, Viola Hettler, all of Lehighton; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas; and his sister, Gladys Nansteel.

Services: A service will be announced at a later date. The Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, Weissport, is in charge of arrangements.





