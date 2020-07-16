Frances Gudisauskas
Frances "Cookie" Gudisauskas, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, 69, of Wild Cat Road, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial in Coaldale.
Born Wednesday, Aug. 30, 1950, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Hanlon) Pelo.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Joseph R. Gudisauskas; daughter, Kelly J. Sfarra, wife of Anthony, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Kayla and Cam-erin Miller.
A 1968 grad-uate of Tam-aqua Area High School, Frances was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua.
Frances adored her family, enjoyed the companionship of her dog Breely, but was always ready when a shopping trip was announced.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.