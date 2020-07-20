Frances Hydro Vitek

Frances Hydro Vitek, 85, of Henrico, VA, formerly of Nesquehoning, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of Stephen "Coach" Vitek for 59 years and was a devoted mother to her children, Karen Vitek (who preceded her in death), Ann Vitek and Victor Vitek (Sonya).

Surviving in addition to her husband, daughter and son are nieces and nephews.

She was a daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Hanisuk) Hydro.

She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Elizabeth Kowalski, Mary Petit, Helen Kowalevich, Julia Kruczek and Josephine Citrano; and four brothers, Michael, Stephen, Edward and an infant, Stephen.

After graduating from Nesquehoning High School, she was a sewing machine operator for the former Ruth Manufacturing Company, Nesquehoning, until moving to Virginia in 1962.

She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Richmond, VA.

An avid cook and baker, Frances was known to make the best pie crust and pirohy south of PA.

She was a sly gin rummy player, and enjoyed watching baseball and traveling with Stephen to North Carolina State home football games in Raleigh.

Her beautiful voice could be heard singing and humming throughout the house, in the car, out shopping, well … just about anywhere, and, most importantly, in church, one of her favorite places.

Her infectious smile, sweet laugh and gentle spirit seemed to make everyone around her feel happy, calm and loved.

Funeral and burial services are pending. Contributions in her name may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Richmond, VA 23228.





