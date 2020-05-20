|
Mrs. Frances J. Deganich
Mrs. Frances J. Deganich, 95, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Emil Deganich and Roger Strohl.
Prior to retiring, she was a press-er for the former Bishop Mills.
Born in Palmerton on Friday, Feb. 20, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Minnie (Cunfer) Snyder.
She was a member of Zion UCC, Lehighton, and the Lehighton Golden Agers, and enjoyed attending events at the Lehighton Area Senior Center.
Surviving are three daughters, Carolyn Graver of Lehighton, Kay Shiffert in Florida and Ruthann, wife of Edward Rittle of Fullerton; two sons, Roger Strohl Jr., and his wife, Ann, in Arizona, and Richard Strohl, and his wife, Patricia, of Lehighton; two brothers, Rodney Snyder, and his wife, Shirley, of Lehighton, and Colin Snyder, and his wife, Susan, in North Carolina; 13 grand-children, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Donna Strmenski; a son, Thomas Strohl; three sisters, Betty Sterling, June Bubick and Jeanette Hartman; two brothers, Winfield and Thomas Snyder; and two grandsons, Ronald Graver Jr. and Stephen Strmenski.
Service: A memorial service will be announced in the future. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Lehighton Memorial Library, North St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 20, 2020