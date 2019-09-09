|
|
Frances J. Kochaba
Frances J. (Brinkos) Kochaba, 84, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.
She was the wife of Edward T. Kochaba and had been married for 63 years.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Rusnak) Brinkos.
Frances attended Lansford High School and was the valedictorian of the Class of 1953. She then attended Ryder University and trained as a lab technician at Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locally, she was an active volunteer and also worked as a secretary for the and was also a former Times News correspondent.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning, where she was active in church affairs, serving in the ladies guild and was the developer and coordinator of the Catechetical Education Program.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Edward, are sons, Thomas, and wife Christine, of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael of Nesquehoning, and Matthew, and wife Mara, of Bern, Switzerland; daughters, Kathy, wife of Al DiAntonio, of Cornish NH, Karen, wife of John Norton, of Jim Thorpe, and Mary Kochaba, and partner Steve Catherman, of Philadelphia; sisters, Rita, wife of James Swan, of Colorado, Andrea, wife of Bud Godfrey, of Missouri, and Phyllis, wife of Vince Busavage, of North Carolina; grandchildren Andrew, Dominic, Christian, Terrance, Sofia, Erin, Sarah and Adrienne; and great-grandchildren Alessandra, Sebastian, Gabriel, Sloane, Cora, Ruby, Eli and Annie.
Service: Funeral service with Divine Liturgy will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 141 W. High St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery in Nesquehoning. Calling hours will be private.
Contributions, in Frances' memory, may be made to the church, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Funeral services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on Sept. 9, 2019