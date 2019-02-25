Home

Frances M. Volovski
Frances M. Volovski, 82, of Jim Thorpe, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was a resident of Cedarbrook for the past eight years and held a special place in the hearts of the staff members who cared for her over the years.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Volovski.
She was a 1954 graduate of Mauch Chunk High School. After high school, she worked for the Call Chronicles Newspapers at Sixth and Linden streets, Allentown, and, later in her career, she worked for the Carbon County Office on Aging, Palmerton.
Frances was also a former Girl Scout leader.
She enjoyed simple pleasures of life: burgers and fries, walks around the block, watching the Golden Girls and her faith in God.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are a sister, Jean Marzen of Allentown; her niece and guardian, Katherine Doll of Jim Thorpe; four nephews, Joseph Doll in Maryland, Kevin Doll of Jim Thorpe, James Marzen in New York and Richard Marzen of Allentown; and two other nieces, Debra Convery of Doylestown and Ann Auman in Washington.
She was also predeceased by her sister and best friend, Alice Doll.
Service: Private funeral service, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Church or the Melber Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Feb. 25, 2019
