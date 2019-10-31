|
|
Frances Piscelli
Frances Piscelli, 84, of Lansford, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. She was the wife of Robert Piscelli of Lansford. They were married for 63 years this past May.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Drew and Frances (Durich) Culley.
She was a graduate of the former Lansford High School.
Frances was a self-employed beautician for many years. She was also a bus driver for the Panther Valley School District for 12 years.
Frances was a member of the former St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford.
Surviving, along with her loving husband, are two sons, Robert Jr., and his wife Gail, of Hazleton and Mark of Allentown; two daughters, Nadine, and her companion Nelson, of Lansford, and Janine, and her husband Andrew McFadden, of Summit Hill; a brother, Donald Culley of Levittown; four grandchildren, Ryan Gorka, Andrew McFadden, Eric McFadden and Dana McFadden; three great-
grandchildren, Cameron McFadden, Brody Gorka and Anthony Zielinski; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy; and a brother, Drew.
Service: Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019