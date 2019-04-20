Frances S. Borger

Frances S. (Bauer) Borger, 96, of Kunkletown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, five days shy of her 97th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late Sterling H. Borger Sr. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together before Sterling passed away in 2002.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Bauer and the late Lulu (Holdroff) Bauer-Bardonnex.

She was a member of the St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown, and also a member of the Chestnut Ridge Seniors.

Frances enjoyed many adventures in her last years, including hot air balloon rides, motorcycle rides, and camping trips with her family.

She devoted her life to her husband, family, and the farm. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.

She is survived by a daughter, Marylou Kocher of Kunkletown; two sons, Sterling H. Borger Jr. and Barry W. Borger, both of Kunkletown; a sister, Jeanette Mack of Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Robin Gitch, Steven Kocher, Dennis Borger, Tammy Sherer, Tracy Smith, Heather Lueders, Nicole Borger and Crystal Goldberg; and she was known as Grammy to 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Service: Interment will be at the privacy of the family. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.