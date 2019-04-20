Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Borger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances S. Borger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances S. Borger Obituary
Frances S. Borger
Frances S. (Bauer) Borger, 96, of Kunkletown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, five days shy of her 97th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late Sterling H. Borger Sr. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together before Sterling passed away in 2002.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Bauer and the late Lulu (Holdroff) Bauer-Bardonnex.
She was a member of the St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown, and also a member of the Chestnut Ridge Seniors.
Frances enjoyed many adventures in her last years, including hot air balloon rides, motorcycle rides, and camping trips with her family.
She devoted her life to her husband, family, and the farm. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a daughter, Marylou Kocher of Kunkletown; two sons, Sterling H. Borger Jr. and Barry W. Borger, both of Kunkletown; a sister, Jeanette Mack of Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Robin Gitch, Steven Kocher, Dennis Borger, Tammy Sherer, Tracy Smith, Heather Lueders, Nicole Borger and Crystal Goldberg; and she was known as Grammy to 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Service: Interment will be at the privacy of the family. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now