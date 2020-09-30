Francis C. O'Donnell

Francis C. "Snitz" O'Donnell, 90, of West Sixth Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Joanne (Izzo) O'Donnell. They had shared 63 years of marri-age on Aug. 31, 2020.

Born in Allen-town, he was a son of the late Neal and Elizabeth (Carrigan) O'Donnell.

He was a 1948 graduate of Mauch Chunk Catholic High School.

A Korean War veteran, he served our country as a U. S. Army sergeant in H/S Company, 151st Engineering.

After working for 31 years in the Coke Works at Bethlehem Steel, he retired. He then drove bus for Getz Transportation, Whitewater Rafting and the Head Start Children's Program. He was also employed at Keystone Medical Equipment and Carbon County Oncology.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.

He was a life member of the Jim Thorpe VFW and the American Legion Post 304, where he was a past post commander and chaplain for many years. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; an ambulance driver and member of the Fairview Hose Co.; and a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus,

He competed in the Senior Games at the Senior Center.

Snitz had been the grand marshal of a Halloween Parade and the 2016 St. Patrick's Day Parade, Jim Thorpe, and was a 2010 recipient of the Mauch Chunk Trust Co.'s Community Hero Award.

Surviving in addition to his widow are` his children, Lynn MacPaintsil, Cheryl Bing, Francine, wife of Eric Craigie, Glenn, and his wife Bonita, Brian, and his companion, Charlotte, Christine O'Donnell, and her companion, Brent Ellis, and Walter, and his companion, Jennifer.

He was also predeceased by a sister, Thelma Campbell; and a brother, Walter.

Service: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Memorial visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in the church. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18229.





