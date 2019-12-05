|
Francis J. Toth
Francis J. Toth, 93, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Irene (Firkal) Toth. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1.
Born in MaryD, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Novak) Toth.
He was employed as a truck driver for the former Bethlehem Mines Corps until retiring.
He was a United States Army veteran during World War II where he received two medals while serving in Germany as a Horse Trooper 2nd Calvary Group with his horse Sunnyboy. He witnessed Dachau, a concentration camp, and as an escort, he met and shook the hand of then Five-Star Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Lansford and a member of the Coaldale American Legion.
Surviving, along with his wife, are a daughter Debra, and her husband Edward Drum; a son Glenn; two granddaughters Tonya and Denise Drum; and many nieces and nephews.
He was the last member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by his sisters Anna Mae, Lillian, Theresa and Mary Jane; and brothers Bernard, Edward and Michael.
Service: A private funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Military interment was held in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown.
