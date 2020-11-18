1/
Francis S. Serina
1932 - 2020

Francis (Frank) S. Serina, 88. of Fayetteville, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, at Chambersburg Hospital.
He was married to Anna M. (Kushmanik) Serina on Nov. 28, 1959.
Born March 4, 1932, he was the son of Michael and Caroline (Cech) Serina.
He graduated in 1950 from St. Ann High School in Lansford.
He was employed with the Borough of Lansford, Standard Medical and Jack L. Honig Inc. He became general manager in 1974 and in 1979 he was named president of HRH Corp., which was the main operations entity of Jack L. Honig.
Frank joined the United States Naval Reserve in 1949 and retired in 1979. Frank was a member of the Schuylkill Assembly No. 0923 Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Frank was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2711 in Tamaqua. Frank received the "For God and Country" award in 1989. He was a member of the Men of Malvern since 1957.
He spent over 20 years as Chief Accountability Captain of the Nativity BVM Group. In 1989, Frank was inducted into the Malvern Hall of Fame. Frank was a past Exhalted Ruler of the Elk's BPOE Lansford Lodge No. 1337 and Tamaqua Lodge No. 592. He was a member of the AMVETS and Italian Club in Lansford. He was a member of the Slovak Catholic Federation for Slavic studies in Hazleton.
Frank was a lifelong parishioner of the former St. Michael's Church and is presently a member of St. Joseph Parish, Summit Hill. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as the photographer for the monthly Holy Name newspaper. Frank was active in church life and served as chairman for many church social festivals. He also served on the committee for the Catholic Charities Appeal for the Allentown Diocese.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, and one son. Anne, wife of Mark Fidishun of Sugarloaf; Brenda, wife of William Blair of Greencastle; Mary, wife of Dave Serino of Pinckney, MI, and Francis in Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Brett Fidishun, and wife Ashley, Megan Blair, and fiancé Madison O'Neil, Ryan Blair, Anna Serino, Gretchen Serino, Brooke Serina and Brady Serina; great-
granddaughter, Kaelyn Fidishun; and many nieces and nephews; sister, Mary O'Neill of Wescosville.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Methop, Cyril, Joseph and Michael; and three sisters, Brenda, MSC, Esther Gilles and Veronica Bazik.
Services: Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family with a private memorial service held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home in Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
