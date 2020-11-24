Francis S. Smell Sr.
Francis Stephen "Francie" Smell Sr., 86, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was the husband of Sonja (Mariotti) Smell. They were married for 62 years this past April 19.
Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Stephen and Ella (Hallahan) Smell.
He was a graduate of St. Ann's High School in Lans-
ford.
Francis worked as a district sales manager for Good Year Tire & Rubber Company for 35 years, retiring in 1997.
He served in the Army Special Forces Green Beret Paratrooper Unit from 1954 to 1956, where he served in the 77th Airborne.
Francis was a member of the former St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and was a current member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church in Lansford.
He was a member of the Elks Club and Knights of Columbus. Francis was a member of the former Mahoning Valley Country Club in Lehighton, having been an avid golfer. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and enjoyed shooting pool and throwing darts.
Surviving, along with his wife, are sons, Frank Smell Jr., and his wife Ann, of Lake Hauto, and Timothy Smell, and his wife Julie, of Summit Hill; daughter, Renae Saul, and her husband Kevin, of Lansford; brother, Jack Smell, and his wife Sandy, of Coaldale; grandchildren, Amber, Jessica, Cassie, Adrianna, Jared, Nicholas and Timothy II; great-grandchildren, Astyn, Madison, Timothy III, Wyatt and Jude.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher.
Services: will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
.