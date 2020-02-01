Home

Frank A. Staneck Obituary
Frank A. Staneck
Dr. Frank A. Staneck, 91, formerly of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
He was the husband of the late Margaret (Skillan) Staneck, who passed away June 17, 2018.
Born in Frackville, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Helen (Slowakwicz) Staneck.
He was self-employed as a podiatrist at an office in Tamaqua and worked for various state health care facilities throughout Pennsylvania for 30 years, until retiring. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving during WWII.
He was a member of St. Joseph Polish Catholic Church, Middleport. He was also a member of the Lansford ELKS, the Summit Hill American Legion, the Lansford Italian Club, and the Lansford AMVETS.
He loved gardening and watching all sports.
Frank will be remembered for his ability to socialize with anyone he met.
Surviving are sons, Frank J. and his wife, Dawn, of Collingswood, N.J., Robert and his wife, Nancy, of Coaldale, and Richard M. and his wife, Lorie, of Nesquehoning; a brother, Dr. David and his wife, Kathy, of Washington D.C; a grandson, Richard Jr. of Nesquehoning; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Margaret, he was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Sands.
Service: A service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 1, 2020
