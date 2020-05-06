|
|
Frank C. Consoli
Frank C. "Chick" Consoli, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Oak Leaf Manor North.
Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Luigi and Maria (Cozotorto) Consoli. Chick was the fiance of Dorothy Geib of Mount Joy.
Chick proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was the owner of Consoli's Lounge and Earl's Story House in Mount Joy. He previously worked at Donegal Industries for 17 years. Chick enjoyed going to flea markets.
Chick was preceded in death by five brothers, Vincent, John, Louis, Anthony and Joseph Consoli; and a sister, Caroline Remaker.
Service: A private service was held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Weber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or .
Published in Times News on May 6, 2020