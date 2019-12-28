|
Frank D. "Sankie" Morris Sr.
Frank D. "Sankie" Morris Sr., 86, of Pitt Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center in Coaldale.
Born on Monday, June 26, 1933, in Tusca-
rora, he was the son of the late Robert and Julia (Zuber) Morris.
Frank was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret M. (Kufrovich) Morris, on Nov. 5, 2019; sisters, Anna Seladones, Julia Morris, Marie Correll; and brothers, Edward and Robert Morris.
Surviving are a son, Frank Morris Jr. and his wife, Annette, of Tamaqua; daughters, Martha DiBuo, wife of Rick, of Barnesville, and Olga Morris-Williams of Barnesville; grandchildren, Danielle and Alexandra.
Frank worked as a milk man in his youth and served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the former J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills of Hometown, and worked in the Textile Industry his whole life.
Frank was a member of Holy Cross R.C.C. of New Philadelphia. He belonged to the Holy Name Societies of Holy Cross and the former SS. Peter and Paul R.C.C. in Tamaqua. He was a former grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Father Henry Baker Lodge in Tamaqua, and was an active member of the Catholic War Veterans of Schuylkill County. Frank also belonged to the Tamaqua Legion and Tuscarora Fire Company.
In retirement, Frank served as a crossing guard for St. Jerome School, and the students referred to him as "Mr. Safety."
Frank was an accomplished center fielder for the Tuscarora baseball team as a young man and was an ardent Notre Dame football fan.
He always had a ticket to sell in support of local charities and his bingos were legendary because Frank made the best bleenies and egg salad.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross R.C.C., at 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, at a later time.
Memorials may be made to Wreaths Across America, 4 Point St. (P.O. Box 249) Columbia Falls, Maine 04623.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019