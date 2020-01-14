|
Frank J. Horvath
Frank J. "Tiny" Horvath, 97, formerly of Columbia Avenue, Palmerton, and Collegeville, Montgomery County, died early Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, in the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, Chester County.
He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Seres) Horvath, who passed away in 1991, and the late Florence (Rex-Smith) Hor-vath.
He was an assistant postmaster of the Palmerton Post Office for 23 years until retiring.
Previously, he worked for the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Slebics) Horvath.
He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
A 1939 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he later served in the Army during World War II, participating in the European Theatre of Operations and attaining the rank of MSgt. He was awarded two Bronze Stars, the French Legion Medal of Honor, the Order of the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman's Badge, and other citations as a member of the 83rd Infantry Division.
The deceased was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and member of Msgr. Angelini Council No. 2522, Palmerton. He was also a member of the Post 7134, Palmerton, and the , Chapter No. 7, Allentown.
He was a musician for over 75 years, performing with a number of orchestras as a guitarist, bassist and banjo player, and he volunteered numerous hours at the SEVC, entertaining his fellow veterans.
Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn M., wife of Robert Arnold of Wilmington, N.C., and Giselle M,. wife of Thomas Knoblauch of Collegeville; three grandchildren, Thomas Knoblauch, the Rev. Anthony Arnold and Erin Daniels; three great-
grandchildren, Julian Knoblauch, Gabriel Knoblauch and Talia Daniels; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a daughter Patricia, who died in 1969; a sister, Christina; and four brothers, Charles, Joseph, Stephen and Alex.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment with military honors, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Rd., Palmerton. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 14, 2020