Frank J. Jacobs
Frank J. "Jake" Jacobs, 63, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cindy (Sohosky) Jacobs. They would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on April 22, 2020.
He was employed at Air Products, Hometown, until retiring in 2008.
Born in Lehighton on July 12, 1956, he was a son of Frank Jacobs of Nesquehoning and the late Mary Alice "Skip" (McHugh) Jacobs.
He spent a great portion of his life coaching youth and high school football. His longest tenure was as an assistant coach at Jim Thorpe Area School District.
Most recently, he spent his time as an assistant coach for the Jim Thorpe Area Power Lifting Team.
He also spent his early life playing softball with lifetime friends as a member of the Lengyel's Softball Team.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, and the Brotherhood of Free Masons, Carbon Lodge No. 242.
He loved watching and cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions Football Team.
Surviving in addition to his widow and father are two sons, Jason, and his wife, Megan, of Tamaqua, and Frank III of Nesquehoning; two sisters, Nancy Trice (Kevin) of Jim Thorpe and Sharon Meck of Lehighton; three brothers, Robert Jacobs (David) of Palmerton and Edward Jacobs and Eugene Jacobs (Dawn), both of Nesquehoning; three grandchildren, MacKenna, Teegen and Reese; five nephews and two nieces.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Trice Jr.; a sister-inlaw, Denise Jacobs; and a brother-in-law Brian Meck.
Service: Because of the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, the family will receive friends and hold a Memorial Mass in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to , c/o Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020