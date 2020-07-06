Frank J. Jacobs
Frank J. "Jake" Jacobs, 63, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 3, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cindy (Sohosky) Jacobs. They would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on April 22.
Born in Lehighton on July 12, 1956, he was a son of Frank and the late Mary Alice "Skip" (McHugh) Jacobs of Nesquehoning.
He was employed at Air Products in Hometown until retiring in 2008.
Frank spent a great portion of his life coaching youth and high school football. His longest tenure was as an assistant coach at Jim Thorpe Area School District. Most recently, he spent his time as an assistant coach for the Jim Thorpe Area Power Lifting Team. He also spent his early life playing softball with lifetime friends as a member of the Lengyel's Softball Team.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe. Frank was also a member of the Brotherhood of Free Masons Carbon Lodge N0. 242.
He loved watching and cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions football team.
Surviving, along with his wife and father, are sons, Jason, and his wife Megan, of Tamaqua, and Frank III of Nesquehoning; sisters, Nancy Trice (Kevin) of Jim Thorpe and Sharon Meck of Lehighton; brothers, Robert Jacobs (David) of Palmerton, Edward Jacobs of Nesquehoning, and Eugene Jacobs (Dawn) of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, MacKenna, Teegen and Reese; five nephews and two nieces.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Trice Jr.; a sister-
in-law, Denise Jacobs; and brother-in-law, Brian Meck.
Service: A memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Immaculate Conception Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, following the calling hours with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. in the church. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
.