Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption BVM Catholic Church
649 W. Washington
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption BVM Catholic Church
649 W. Washington
1923 - 2019
Frank M. Andrews Obituary
Frank M.
Andrews
Frank M. Andrews, 96, formerly of Palmerton and Slatington, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of the late Doris F. (Heiney) Andrews, who passed away in 2017.
He was an elect-rician for the former Beth-lehem Steel Corporation before retiring in 1983.
Born in Walnutport on July 14, 1923, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Antos) Andrews.
He served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
The deceased was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post, 16, Slatington, and Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, Slatington.
Surviving are two daughters, Jane, wife of Michael Scott, and Louanne Verba, both of Slatington; three grandchildren, Joe Scott, Emily Hildebeitel and Crystal Myster; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla Yahner, Gabrielle Myster, Addyson Myster and Lillian Scott.
Service: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. Burial of cremains will follow in the parish cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Slatington Veterans Memorial, checks made payable to Northern Lehigh Historical Society, P.O. Box 224, Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Times News on July 29, 2019
