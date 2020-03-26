|
Frank Trubilla
Frank Trubilla, 90, of Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Moravian Village Healthcare, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Bernadine S. "Bunny" Trubilla, who passed away on March 16, 2020.
He worked for the former Bethle-hem Steel Corpor-ation before retiring in 1985.
Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Metro and Mary (Zelinka) Trubilla.
He was a graduate of Tamaqua High School.
Frank was baptized at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, and was a current member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
He enjoyed going hunting and fishing and was an avid NASCAR racing fan.
Surviving are four daughters, Frances, wife of Randy Kissell of Durham, N.C., Susan Trubilla M.D., and her husband, Dennis Koczirka, of Boston, MA, Teresa Trubilla, and her husband, William Cawley, of Easton, and Mary, wife of Brian Phillips of Warrenton, VA; a son, Matthew Trubilla of Allentown; three granddaughters, Kristina Cawley, Amy Phillips and Katie Koczirka; a grandson, Brian Phillips, and his wife, Samantha (Dehlbom) Phillips; a sister, Helen Hayes of Tamaqua; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Charles and Michael; and three sisters, Mary Sherbinsky, Anna Trubilla and Irene Trubilla.
Service: Parastas with funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment, St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Summit Hill. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, PA, or SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020