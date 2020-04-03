Home

Frank W. "Sharkey" Pieri, 76, of Lake Harmony, passed away on March 26, 2020.
He was born on June 20, 1943, to the late Francis W. and Adele M. (Lynch) Pieri of Mahanoy City. His father, a captain in the Armored Engineer Battalion in World War II, lost his life in the war. Frank was raised by his devoted mother.
He was also predeceased by his former wife, Susan M. McGrorty.
Frank grew up in Mahanoy City, where he attended St. Canicus School, and graduated in 1961 from Mahanoy Area High School and later from Thaddeus Stevens Trade School, Lancaster.
He worked for years as a salesman and printer for Printing Craftsmen.
He was the founder and former co-owner of the Lake News and a former Kidder Township supervisor and planning commission member.
A service to celebrate Frank's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Times News on Apr. 3, 2020
