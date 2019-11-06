|
Franklin J. Rex
Franklin J. Rex, 64, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown.
He was most recently employed in the construction trade as a carpen-ter/pain-ter.
Born on Th-ursday, Feb. 3, 1955, he was a son of the late Franklin H. and Hedwig M. (Fasching) Rex.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a former member of Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, both of Lehighton.
An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed bowling and watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies in their sports contests. He loved food, especially peanut butter, and enjoyed playing the PA Lottery's scratch-off tickets.
Surviving are two daughters, Samantha A. Rex, and her companion, Matthew Dimler, of Coplay, and Jamie Ann Rex of Effort; five sisters, Diana M., wife of Joseph Feeney of Pottsville, and Mary Ann, wife of Michael Minnich, Susan A. Rex, Karen L., wife of Howard Williams, and Lori A., wife of Harold Schafer, all of Lehighton; two brothers, Robert D. Rex and James R. Rex, and his wife, Diane, both of Lehighton; a grandson, Hunter Lee Dimler; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Carol Brennan, who died in 2012.
Service: Celebration of Life memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Vicar Joshua Krenz officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, Pa. 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 6, 2019