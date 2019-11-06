Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Rex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin J. Rex


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin J. Rex Obituary
Franklin J. Rex
Franklin J. Rex, 64, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown.
He was most recently employed in the construction trade as a carpen-ter/pain-ter.
Born on Th-ursday, Feb. 3, 1955, he was a son of the late Franklin H. and Hedwig M. (Fasching) Rex.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a former member of Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, both of Lehighton.
An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed bowling and watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies in their sports contests. He loved food, especially peanut butter, and enjoyed playing the PA Lottery's scratch-off tickets.
Surviving are two daughters, Samantha A. Rex, and her companion, Matthew Dimler, of Coplay, and Jamie Ann Rex of Effort; five sisters, Diana M., wife of Joseph Feeney of Pottsville, and Mary Ann, wife of Michael Minnich, Susan A. Rex, Karen L., wife of Howard Williams, and Lori A., wife of Harold Schafer, all of Lehighton; two brothers, Robert D. Rex and James R. Rex, and his wife, Diane, both of Lehighton; a grandson, Hunter Lee Dimler; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Carol Brennan, who died in 2012.
Service: Celebration of Life memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Vicar Joshua Krenz officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, Pa. 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -