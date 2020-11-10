Franklin J. Smith
Franklin John Smith, 85, of Saylorsburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Donna D. (Auten-Kresge) Smith.
Born on Jan 11, 1935, he was a son of the late John and Mary (George) Smith of Kunkletown.
He was a graduate of Polk High School.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 46 years are a son Barry, and his wife, Debbie (Sherer) Smith, of Kresgeville, and his daughters, Karen (Smith) and her husband, Gonzalo Herrera, of Fellsmere, FL, Diane (Smith), and her husband, Jason Finney, of Weare, N.H., and Melissa (Smith), and her husband Gary Adams of Saylorsburg.
Franklin is also survived by his grandchildren, Benjamin and Wanda (Cressley) Smith of Lehighton, Adrienne (Smith) and Matthew Meckes of Kunkletown, M. Alexander and Kevin Botke of Fellsmere, FL, Jahlan and Rhyannan Finney of Weare, N.H., Cyndel Crawford, Hunter Crawford and Mackenzie Adams of Saylorsburg.
He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren as well, Kaitlin, Brittney and Seth Smith of Lehighton, and Alanda Meckes of Kunkletown. He is also survived by his brother, Ellis Smith of Kunkletown.
Franklin was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth (Heiney) Smith in 1973; and his sisters, Arlene (Smith) Smith, Mable (Smith) (Beidleman) Peloubet, Sarah (Smith Serfass) Heminitz and Virginia (Smith) Anthony; and brothers, Frances Smith, Raymond Smith, Marvin Smith, Earl Smith and George Smith.
Franklin was employed as a welder/assembler with Ingersoll Rand, Easton, for 41 years. The company changed names several times throughout his career. He retired in 1997 and enjoyed many years traveling to Dollywood in TN and Branson, MO. He loved country music and enjoyed the concerts.
Franklin was of the Christian faith and was an active member of St. Matthew's UCC, Kunkletown. He also was active in the Chestnut Ridge Senior Citizens, Kunkletown, for many years.
He enjoyed attending Silver Sneakers classes at the YMCA in Stroudsburg with his wife.
Franklin was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved working with his hands. He especially enjoyed welding and carpentry. He grew up on a dairy farm in Kunkletown and enjoyed farming. As a younger man, he enjoyed fishing in Canada and taking his gun for a walk in the woods.
Franklin was truly a family man who always put his family's needs ahead of his own. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown, with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-
Cope officiating. Burial of Franklin's cremated remains will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Thursday the church. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkle-town, PA 18058, The American Cancer Soc.
, 2158 N. Main Ave., Stroudsburg, PA 18360, or The Pocono Family YMCA, 809 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
.