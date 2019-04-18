Franklin L. Ruch

Franklin L. Ruch, 54, of Mahoning Township, passed away Monday, April 15, in Schuylkill County. He was the husband of Lori C. (Ziegenfuss) Ruch. They were married for 31 years last May 16, 2018.

Born in Lehighton, on Sunday Aug. 23, 1964, he was a son of Orpah K. (Solt) Ruch of Lehighton and the late Delroy V. Ruch Jr.

He was currently employed with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission as the District 5 Operations Manager.

Frank was a member of St. Peter's Church, West Penn, and the Mahoning Union Sunday School.

A very active member of his community, he was a member of the Lehighton Fire Company, the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Company, the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company, the Mahoning Ambulance Association, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, Lehighton Lodge No. 621 F&AM, the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, the East Penn Sporting Club, the Andreas Sporting Club and the Mahoning Valley Lions Club.

He served as chairman of Mahoning Township Supervisors and was a former member of the Lehighton School Board.

A sports enthusiast, he was a former volunteer for the Lehighton High School football team, a former Lehighton knee-

high football coach, the vice president of the Lehighton Bowling League and played in the Mahoning and St. Peters churchmen's softball league.

In his spare time he enjoyed farming, spending time with his loving wife, family and friends, riding motorcycles, family jaunts to Wellsboro, hunting and trips to the state farm show and Ag Progress days.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, is a son, Brandon Ruch, of Lehighton; sister, Marilynn Ruch; two brothers, Brian Ruch, and his wife Roxanne, and Stephen Ruch; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Amy Beth Ruch.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 184 St., Peters Road, Tamaqua, with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. Call Friday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the church. Masonic services 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Interment in St. Peters adjoining parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Mahoning Valley Volunteer Fire Co., 2358 Mahoning Drive West., Lehighton, PA 18235; or the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Assoc., 902 Mill Road, Lehighton, PA 18235.

Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary