Franklin R. Balliet
Franklin R. Balliet, 85, of Palmerton, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem.
He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Hand) Balliet, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2017.
Born in Lehighton on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1934, he was a son of the late Bertine and Alberta (Kocher) Balliet. He served our country with the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, attaining the rank of PFC (T).
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Dixie Cup in Easton as a production worker.
He attended services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowmanstown and held a life membership with the Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company.
Surviving is a daughter, Kelly J., wife of Kevin Slack of Bethlehem; a son, Scott G. Balliet and his wife, Robyn, of Mosely, VA; a sister, Eleanor Ahner of Lehighton; grandchildren, Brandon, Noah and Ryan; great-
grandchildren, Emma, Evelyn and Victor; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Clark and Donald Balliet.
Services: Call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Internment with military honors at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery. COVID restrictions are in place.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to a charity of your choice
