1/
Franklin R. Balliet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin R. Balliet
Franklin R. Balliet, 85, of Palmerton, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem.
He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Hand) Balliet, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2017.
Born in Lehighton on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1934, he was a son of the late Bertine and Alberta (Kocher) Balliet. He served our country with the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, attaining the rank of PFC (T).
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Dixie Cup in Easton as a production worker.
He attended services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowmanstown and held a life membership with the Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company.
Surviving is a daughter, Kelly J., wife of Kevin Slack of Bethlehem; a son, Scott G. Balliet and his wife, Robyn, of Mosely, VA; a sister, Eleanor Ahner of Lehighton; grandchildren, Brandon, Noah and Ryan; great-
grandchildren, Emma, Evelyn and Victor; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Clark and Donald Balliet.
Services: Call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Internment with military honors at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery. COVID restrictions are in place.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved