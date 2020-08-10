1/1
Franklin R. Folweiler Jr.
Franklin R.
Folweiler Jr.
Franklin R. Folweiler Jr. passed away recently after prolon-ged illness.
A gr-aduate of Tama-qua Area High School, he conducted an auto body business in Coaldale.
Born in 1960 in Coaldale, he was a son of Franklin R. Folweiler Sr. of Tamaqua and the late Marlene (Meder) Folweiler.
Surviving in addition to his father are two daughters, Heather and Lacey; two grandchildren; a sister, Tammy Kennedy of Dauphin; three aunts, Arlene Whah of Tamaqua, Carolyn, wife of Robert Buzzard of Bethlehem, and Louise Dietrich of Pottsville; an uncle, Edward Folweiler, and his wife, Donna, of Tamaqua; several cousins, nephews and a niece.
Service: Private arrangements are being handled by the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.


Published in Times News on Aug. 10, 2020.
