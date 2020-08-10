Franklin R.

Folweiler Jr.

Franklin R. Folweiler Jr. passed away recently after prolon-ged illness.

A gr-aduate of Tama-qua Area High School, he conducted an auto body business in Coaldale.

Born in 1960 in Coaldale, he was a son of Franklin R. Folweiler Sr. of Tamaqua and the late Marlene (Meder) Folweiler.

Surviving in addition to his father are two daughters, Heather and Lacey; two grandchildren; a sister, Tammy Kennedy of Dauphin; three aunts, Arlene Whah of Tamaqua, Carolyn, wife of Robert Buzzard of Bethlehem, and Louise Dietrich of Pottsville; an uncle, Edward Folweiler, and his wife, Donna, of Tamaqua; several cousins, nephews and a niece.

Service: Private arrangements are being handled by the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.





