Franklin T. Hodel

Franklin T. Hodel, 100, of Lehighton, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was married to the late Virgil (Franks) Hodel for 58 years before she passed away in 2003.

He was a wreckmaster and foreman for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad, as well as Conrail, before retiring in 1980.

Born in Packerton, he was a son of the late Michael N. and Rose (Swetits) Hodel.

He was a World War II veteran, enlisting on April 16, 1941, and being honorably discharged in October of 1945. He started with the 3rd Calvary of the U.S. Army in Washington DC, the last horse-mounted unit in an age of mechanized artillery. While there, Frank participated in burials at Arlington Cemetery, as well as crowd control.

In 1943, he was assigned to the 711th Railway Operating Battalion and was transferred overseas to Andimeshk, Persia (Iran), where he served for almost three years. At the end of the war, he was able to tour Jerusalem, a trip that fascinated him for the remainder of his life.

He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.

Hodel was an active member of the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club and a former member and officer of the Carbon County Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as a conservationist monitoring water releases from the Francis E. Walter Dam into the Lehigh River.

Surviving are a son, Gerald F., and his wife, Maria, of New Tripoli; three grandchildren, Michael, and his wife, Rachel, of Landenberg, PA, Terri of Allentown and Lori, and her husband, Kyle, of Breckenridge, Colorado; a great-granddaughter, Margo Olivero; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Rose Borits, Ann Conarty, Emma Potak, Helen Hodel and Betty Harleman; and a brother, Alfred.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery, Lehighton. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St. Weissport.