Fred R. Scott
Fred R. Scott, 85, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, at his residence. His companion, Elaine M. Rehrig, preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2017; and his former wife, Betty E. (Berger), preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2017.
Born in Lehighton on Thursday, Nov. 22, 1934, he was a son of the late Clarence L. and Anna (Makuch) Scott Sr.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, having attained the rank of Seaman 1st Class.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by the Lehighton Borough as a police officer for 33 years, with seven years of service as police chief.
He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, and held life memberships with the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 and the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club and held memberships with the Schuylkill-Carbon F.O.P. Lodge No. 13 and the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Julie Ann (Scott) Jablonsky of Lehighton; five grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Aaron J. "Ernie" Scott; three sisters, Marian Swolensky, Theresa Dunkle and Alice Czekansky; and three brothers, Clarence Jr., Thomas and Joseph.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Schuylkill-Carbon F.O.P. Lodge No. 13 Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 105, Tamaqua, PA 18252.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 29, 2020.