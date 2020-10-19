Fredric G. MichalacFredric G. Michalac, 69, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Russell) Michalac, to whom he was married 38 and a half years at the time of her death on Aug. 22, 2020.Born in Coal-dale, on Nov. 25, 1950, Fredric was a son of the late Ferdinand and Pauline (Pavolvcak) Michalac.A graduate of the former Lansford High School, he retired from the Bemis Corporation, Hazleton. Prior to working for Bemis, Fredric worked for Bruce Snyder Masonry.He was an avid hunter.Fredric is survived by children, Dennis Wickersham, and his wife Melissa, of Tamaqua, Anthony Wickersham, and his wife Rose Marie, of Kelayres, Joseph Wickersham, and his wife Martha, of Sugarloaf, daughter, Sherri Michalac of Medford, NJ, and Fred Michalac of Sinking Springs; grandchildren, Kayla Wickersham, Rebecca Wickersham, Madison Wickersham, Nathan Wickersham and Anthony Wickersham; a nephew and a niece.He was predeceased by sister, Dolly Rex.Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment inSky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow. Call 10-11 a.m. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at