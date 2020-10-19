1/1
Frederic G. Michalac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredric G. Michalac
Fredric G. Michalac, 69, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Russell) Michalac, to whom he was married 38 and a half years at the time of her death on Aug. 22, 2020.
Born in Coal-
dale, on Nov. 25, 1950, Fredric was a son of the late Ferdinand and Pauline (Pavolvcak) Michalac.
A graduate of the former Lansford High School, he retired from the Bemis Corporation, Hazleton. Prior to working for Bemis, Fredric worked for Bruce Snyder Masonry.
He was an avid hunter.
Fredric is survived by children, Dennis Wickersham, and his wife Melissa, of Tamaqua, Anthony Wickersham, and his wife Rose Marie, of Kelayres, Joseph Wickersham, and his wife Martha, of Sugarloaf, daughter, Sherri Michalac of Medford, NJ, and Fred Michalac of Sinking Springs; grandchildren, Kayla Wickersham, Rebecca Wickersham, Madison Wickersham, Nathan Wickersham and Anthony Wickersham; a nephew and a niece.
He was predeceased by sister, Dolly Rex.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow. Call 10-11 a.m. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at
www.zgfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved