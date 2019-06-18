Frederick C.

Kemmerle Jr.

Frederick Charles Kemmerle Jr., 79, of Lehighton, went home to his beloved wife, son and infant daughter on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Carol A. (Davis) Kemmerle, who passed away on Jan. 8, 1999.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton, as a die repairman and was very active with the U.A.W., where he served as a union representative, recording secretary and negotiator.

Born in Palmerton on Friday, Jan. 16, 1940, he was a son of the late Frederick C. Sr. and Helen (Yacapsia) Kemmerle.

He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, and a life member of Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, Lehighton.

A hardworking man, he could be found tending to and was very proud of his garden. He loved spending time with his family, mowing grass and taking care of any outside yard work.

Surviving are three daughters, Lori Vincent of Bethlehem, Danielle, wife of Christopher Brennan of Lehighton, and Jill, wife of Jan Grover of Weatherly; three sons, Fred III and Terrance, both of Lehighton, and Wayne, and his wife, Mary, of Hazleton; a sister, Jean Smith of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a son, Scott; and an infant daughter, Lisa.

Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family.