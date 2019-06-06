Frederick D. Serfass

Frederick D. Serfass, 90, formerly of Palmerton, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Kripper) Serfass.

He worked for 33 years at the former First National Bank of Palmerton, retiring in 1991 as a vice president.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mary (Schatzel) Serfass.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Palmerton.

Fred served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

Surviving are two sons, Doug, and his wife, Mary, of Bethlehem, and Gerald, and his wife, Mali, of Greenwood Lake, NY; and a grandson David, and his wife, Rebecca, of Allentown.

He was also predeceased by a sister, Arlene Meagher.

Service: Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, Towamensing Cemetery, Third St. and Fireline Rd., Palmerton. No calling hours. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his namd may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.