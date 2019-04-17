Frederick J. Dennis

Frederick J. Dennis, 98, of Pleasant Valley West, Penn Forest Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Hedwig "Hedy" (Scheurl) Dennis. They celebrated 17 years of marriage on Sept. 29, 2018.

He was a postal officer in the main post office in Newark, NJ, for many years and later transferred to the Livingston, NJ, post office and lived there until retiring.

While in Livingston, he was the bartender for many years at the VFW and was know as "Bosco."

Born in Bristol, RI, he was a son of the late Emmanuel and Christina (Grabert) Dennis.

He quit school to work to help his family and later entered the U.S. Army, where he served in the North African Campaign with the 668th Antiaircraft Machine Gun Battery. He was a heavy gunner operating a 50 cal. machine gun and also a cannoneer.

Dennis served in the Asiatic- Pacific Theater, receiving two Bronze Battle Stars. He was a POW in a Japanese Prison Camp and was also awarded the Purple Heart Medal.

He was the vice president of the NJ Postal Union and a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Penn Forest, Jim Thorpe.

He liked going to flea markets and making bird houses, and was always there when you needed him.

Fred was very outgoing. He loved to sing and had a great sense of humor.

He was known for how wonderful he treated his mother.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Arlene Lyons of Denville, NJ, and Lillian, wife of Paul Goodrich of East Stroudsburg; three grandchildren, Michael Werner of Morris Plains, NJ, Christian Werner of Hopatcong, NJ, and John Werner; and three stepchildren, Linda, wife of Brian Welch of Manassas, VA, Joan Kahn of Riverdale, NY, and Paul Dombrowski of Penn Forest Township.

He was also predeceased by his first wife of 60 years, Lillian (Sanderson) Dennis, who died in 2000; four sisters, Christina, Margaret, Beatrice and Kitty; and four brothers, John, Russell, Walter and Manuel.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. Contributions in his name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019