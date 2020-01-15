Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Malone Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick J. Malone Jr. Obituary
Frederick J.
Malone Jr.
Frederick J. Malone Jr., 82, of New Ringgold, formerly of Suffern, N.Y., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Ada M. Malone, who died on April 27, 2017.
Prior to retiring, he was a U.S. Postal letter carrier in Suffern.
Born in Spring Valley, N.Y., he was a son of the late Frederick J. Sr. and Kathleen (Lyle) Malone.
He was of Protestant faith.
Fred was a railroad enthusiast who loved model trains and built elaborate railroad displays.
Surviving are two sons, Frederick III, and his wife, Maria, of Plattekill, N.Y., and Brian, and his wife, MaryLynne, of Southfields, N.Y.; two daughters, Jacqueline, wife of Jayson Barber of Brunswick, GA, and Dana Clarke of New Windsor, N.Y.; a brother, Thomas, and his, wife Lucy, of Hawley; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his companion, Betty H. Russell of New Ringgold; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Bridget St. Moritz.
Service: Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -