Frederick J.
Malone Jr.
Frederick J. Malone Jr., 82, of New Ringgold, formerly of Suffern, N.Y., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Ada M. Malone, who died on April 27, 2017.
Prior to retiring, he was a U.S. Postal letter carrier in Suffern.
Born in Spring Valley, N.Y., he was a son of the late Frederick J. Sr. and Kathleen (Lyle) Malone.
He was of Protestant faith.
Fred was a railroad enthusiast who loved model trains and built elaborate railroad displays.
Surviving are two sons, Frederick III, and his wife, Maria, of Plattekill, N.Y., and Brian, and his wife, MaryLynne, of Southfields, N.Y.; two daughters, Jacqueline, wife of Jayson Barber of Brunswick, GA, and Dana Clarke of New Windsor, N.Y.; a brother, Thomas, and his, wife Lucy, of Hawley; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his companion, Betty H. Russell of New Ringgold; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Bridget St. Moritz.
Service: Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
