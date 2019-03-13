Frederick J.

Nothstein

Frederick J. Nothstein, 82, of Palmerton and Allentown, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in his Allentown home. He was the husband of Maria R. (Mendez) Nothstein. They were married for 55 years last July.

For more than 50 years, he was the owner and operator of the former Fred's Haberdashery, Pal-merton.

He also co-owned, along with his father and brother Richard, the former Golden Key supermarkets in Palmerton and Lehighton.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Frederick E. "Fritz" and Kathryn A. "Kitty" (Ahner) Nothstein.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of First United Church of Christ, Palmerton.

Nothstein was also a life member of Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton, and its Hole-

in-One Club.

Fred loved fishing trips to Canada with family and friends, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and both the Boston Red Sox and Celtics.

He will always be remembered for being a genuine good guy, who loved people and thought the best of everyone. His wife and children thank him for being such a wonderful husband and father.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Kay; a son, David; a daughter-in-law, Melissa; three grandchildren, Ash, Kian and Xander; a sister, Shirley, wife of Peter Blynn; and a brother, Richard, and his wife, Darlene.

He was also predeceased by a son, Frederick T.

Services: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in his name may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.