Frederick R. Proske
Frederick R. Proske
Frederick R. Proske, 71, of Drums, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Mary (Gallagher) Proske. They were married for 48 years (married on Oct. 28, 1972).
Before retiring, he was a powderman for ICI Tamaqua (Atlas Powder Co.).
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Frederick J. and Jacqueline (Murphy) Proske.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums.
Fred was an honorably discharged Army veteran, having served with the 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam.
He loved spending time with his wife, family and his dog Ozzie, and also enjoyed football and sports.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Richard, and his wife, Kerry, in North Carolina; a daughter, Allison, wife of Jack Quinn of Lebanon; two brothers, Edward Proske and Paul Cattabiani, both in New York; a sister, Gail, wife of Paul Budrick in Arizona; a granddaughter, Braelyn Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his step-parents, Paul Cattabiani and Eleanor Proske; and an infant son, Vincent J. Proske.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m.. Thursday, Oct. 29, Good Shepherd Church, Drums. Interment, Ft. Indiantown Gap Cemetery, Annville. Call 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Dr., Freeland. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name may be made to a charity of choice.


Published in Times News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
