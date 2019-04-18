Home

Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
Frieda M. Brougher

Frieda M. Brougher Obituary
Frieda M. Brougher
Frieda M. Brougher, 91, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus.
On Sept. 28, 1946, Frieda married the late Freeman Brougher and they moved to western PA before settling in Lehighton. They were married for 57 years before his death in 2003.
Born in Bolivar, OH, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (Loppacher) Swinderman, and was a graduate of Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, OH.
Frieda was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton for 50 years, where she was the director of the Funeral Luncheon Committee for 17 years, served on Altar Guild, WELCA, the Trinity Knotters, was an office volunteer and helped assemble the Trinity Trumpet.
Frieda was a woman full of grace with a joyful spirit and will be missed by everyone who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Brougher, and a son, James Brougher, both of Lehighton; and a granddaughter, Maeann Elise.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Swinderman.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. in the Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Committal Service to follow at Lehighton Cemetery. A calling will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 10-11 a.m. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, PA 18235, or to Lehigh Valley Hospice at give.lvhn.org.
Published in Times News on Apr. 18, 2019
