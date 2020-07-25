Don, Jill ,Pat and families.

My deepest sympathy. You know Gail and I were friends since we were 5. Potato Head called her ,Nancy and I the Bobsy Triplets.

Since I moved to Fl. We talked often and made sure we got together when I came to Pa.

I have fond memories of our adventures as kids , Bike rides to the Glen, School and having to go kill a spider for her.

She was a special part of all our lives.

My thoughts and prayers are with you all

Love

Ellen Stuckley

Friend