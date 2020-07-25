Gail A. Gallagher
Gail A. Gallagher, 71, of Kunkletown, formerly of Nesquehoning and Jim Thorpe, passed away Friday, July 24, in St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township.
She was the companion of Donald Byron for 37 years.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late John and Genevieve (Fuimecel) Gallagher.
After graduating from Marian High School in 1967, Gail worked for Hartford Insurance Company for many years.
She enjoyed vacations at the beach, reading books, watching hummingbirds, listening to music and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her companion, Donald Byron; daughter, Jill Kuzo and companion Al Roe; sons, Michael Kuzo II and Matthew Kuzo; grandchildren, Brianna Brophy, Brandon, Tyler and Alysa Roe, Kyle and Kahley Kuzo;
great-grandchildren, Lexie and Ansel Kuzo; sister, Patricia McHugh; brothers, Joseph and Robert Gallagher.
Services: Private services at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home in Palmerton. Donations in Gail's memory may be made online at www.aspca.org
