Gail J. Snyder
Gail J. Snyder, 68, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus. She was the wife of Martin H. Snyder for 48 years.
Born on May 16, 1951, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Willard E. and Lillian M. (Fisher) Graver.
Gail was a homemaker in her later years but also worked as a CNA at The Summit Nursing Home in Lehighton, as a clerk at Mallard Market in Lehighton and as a manager at Jim's Country Store in Franklin Township.
She was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School and was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
Gail loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her daughter Cassie. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved cooking and baking for her family and friends and was also very skilled at decorating her home for the holidays.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Cassie Snyder of Lehighton; sister, Sandra E. Meyer, wife of Dr. Jack Kasar, OTR, of Lehighton; and many cousins and second cousins that she loved.
She was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia J. Graver.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. in Zion UCC, 2nd and Iron streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating, Committal service to follow at Franklin Heights Memorial Park. Call Friday from noon-1 p.m. in the church. Schaeffer Funeral Home, 300 Alum St., Lehighton, PA 18235, is in charge of arrangements Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home or at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 12, 2020