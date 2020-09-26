Gail L. Forte
Gail L. Forte, 69, of Andreas, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late James and R. Beryl (Gross) Minnich.
She was of the protestant faith.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Kraft Foods, Fogelsville, for 40 years. She was a member of the Lehighton Orioles # 183.
Gail enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping and trips to the casino. She loved her dogs Rocky and Charlie. She was very artistic and great at decorating.
Surviving are her companion of 10 years, Randy L. Fritz, of Andreas; three daughters, Jennifer, wife of Kevin Schwartz, of Winfield, Allyson, wife of Matt Ketteringham, of Baltimore, MD, and Krista Lenig, of New Tripoli; sister, Lois, wife of Mike Ring, of Allentown; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jeremy, and two brothers, James and David.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hartman Funeral Home with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Private interment.
Contributions may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lehighton Orioles and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold.
