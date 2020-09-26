1/1
Gail L. Forte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail L. Forte
Gail L. Forte, 69, of Andreas, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late James and R. Beryl (Gross) Minnich.
She was of the protestant faith.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Kraft Foods, Fogelsville, for 40 years. She was a member of the Lehighton Orioles # 183.
Gail enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping and trips to the casino. She loved her dogs Rocky and Charlie. She was very artistic and great at decorating.
Surviving are her companion of 10 years, Randy L. Fritz, of Andreas; three daughters, Jennifer, wife of Kevin Schwartz, of Winfield, Allyson, wife of Matt Ketteringham, of Baltimore, MD, and Krista Lenig, of New Tripoli; sister, Lois, wife of Mike Ring, of Allentown; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jeremy, and two brothers, James and David.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hartman Funeral Home with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Private interment.
Contributions may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lehighton Orioles and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Memorial service
08:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved