Galen Freed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Galen L. Freed

Galen L. Freed Obituary
Galen L. Freed
Galen L. Freed, 70, of Slatington, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Susan (Rambo) Freed.
Born in Sellersville on April 9, 1950, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Grayce (Stump) Freed.
Galen was employed by the County of Lehigh for over 30 years, working in various capacities, including in the tax assess-
ment depar-tment.
He was actively involved in the community, being a member of Boy Scouts Troop 66, Voice of the Eagle for the Eagles Scouts, longtime Slatington Borough Council member and former president, and was a member of AA. Galen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington.
In addition to his wife Susan, Galen is survived by a son, Trevor Freed of Slatington; daughter, Erin, and husband Jesse Snyder, of Palmerton; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Emma; brother, Jerry Freed; sisters, Colleen Freed and Lisa Freed; niece, Rachel; nephew, Jim; and sister-in-law: Gracie Freed.
He was predeceased by a brother, Al Freed; and nephews, Jason and JJ Freed.
Services: will be held privately at this time, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank, 7884 Center St., Emerald, PA 18080.
Published in Times News on May 18, 2020
Remember
