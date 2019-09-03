Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Helmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary D. Helmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary D. Helmer Obituary
Gary D. Helmer
Gary Dean Helmer, 58, of South Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Ruth (Rehrig) Helmer. They had been married for 29 years.
He worked as a machinist in the area for many years.
Born in Jim Thorpe, he was a son of Albert and Joyce Helmer.
Gary suffered with a lengthy illness.
He was of Lutheran faith.
He was a member of the VFW Post 8067, American Legion Post 304, the Fairview Hose Company and the Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club, all of Jim Thorpe.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Garth of Wilkes-Barre and Gary of Summit Hill; a daughter, Tabitha of Jim Thorpe; two sisters, Lori LaRizzio and Brenda Freed; and seven (and a half) grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Albert "Spinner" Helmer.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now