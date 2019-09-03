|
Gary D. Helmer
Gary Dean Helmer, 58, of South Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Ruth (Rehrig) Helmer. They had been married for 29 years.
He worked as a machinist in the area for many years.
Born in Jim Thorpe, he was a son of Albert and Joyce Helmer.
Gary suffered with a lengthy illness.
He was of Lutheran faith.
He was a member of the VFW Post 8067, American Legion Post 304, the Fairview Hose Company and the Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club, all of Jim Thorpe.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Garth of Wilkes-Barre and Gary of Summit Hill; a daughter, Tabitha of Jim Thorpe; two sisters, Lori LaRizzio and Brenda Freed; and seven (and a half) grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Albert "Spinner" Helmer.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019