Gary D. Mackes
Gary D. Mackes, 68, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Gloria A. Mackes, who passed away in 2013.
He worked for Paris Access-ories, Walnut-port, for many years, retiring in 2015 as its vice president.
Born in Northampton County, he was a son of the late Evelyn F. Mackes.
Surviving are a daughter, Corinne J. Mackes of Coplay; a son, Gary D. Mackes Jr., and his wife, Claire, of Albrightsville; and four grandchildren, Blake, Gwendolyn, Gabrielle and Garret.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Union Cemetery, Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2020