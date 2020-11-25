1/1
Gary David Keilman, 75, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020, in Allentown. He was the husband of Helen Marie (Dillon) Keilman, to whom he was married 50 years in June.
Born in Pottsville, on Dec. 16, 1944, Gary was the son of the late Robert A. and Jean (Kern) Kei-lman.
A 1962 graduate of Tama-
qua High School, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Gary retired from the Tamaqua Area School District, where he was a member of the custodial staff but worked for over 30 years at Remaly's Manufacturing prior to being employed at the school.
A 32 degree Mason, Gary was a member of the West Penn Rod & Gun Club and the New Ringgold Fire Company; a 50-year member of the Tamaqua American Legion; and former member of the Elks, Keystone Club, American Hose Fire Company and the Tamaqua Moose.
He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by daughter Barbara Keilman of Tresckow, and her companion Charles Knight and best friend, grandson Tyler Sherman of Slatington.
Service: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Gary's name may be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
