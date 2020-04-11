|
Gary Dean Snyder
Gary Dean Snyder, 69, of Bowmanstown, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. His wife of 23 years, PeggyAnn Snyder, died in 2015.
Born in Franklin Township, he was the son of the late Allen G. and Grace M. (Klotz) Snyder.
Gary was an automotive mechanic by trade and enjoyed woodworking in his retirement.
He is survived by his sons, Gary D. Snyder Jr. of Lehighton and Chris Snyder, husband of Kelly of Paoli; stepsons, Benjamin Burrock and his wife, and George Dugan and his wife, both of Georgia; sisters, Marilyn Swanger, Carolyn, wife of Kenneth Hawk, and Vercilla, wife of Edward Solt, all of Lehighton; and a brother, Terry Snyder of Lehighton.
Service: Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family and a Celebration of Life service may be announced in the future. Schaeffer Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements and
Published in Times News on Apr. 11, 2020