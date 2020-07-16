Gary L. Adams
Gary L. Adams, 76, of South Tamaqua Drive, West Penn Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1943, in Coaldale, a son of the late Lewis and Alma (Whetstone) Adams. He was also predeceased by a brother, Lynn Nelson Adams.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Barbara (Mills) Adams; children, David L. Adams, Mark J. Adams, Jason S. Adams, and his wife Kim, Deborah E. Adams, and husband Muju.
A graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Gary earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State University in Indiana.
He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Returning home, Gary worked for the former Atlas Powder Company of Reynolds, and retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, having worked there as an industrial engineer.
Christian by faith, Gary was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church of Tamaqua.
Gary was a talented mechanic who liked to work on his collection of cars. Gary was a private pilot, member of the Tamaqua American Legion, Antique Automobile Club of America, Train Collectors Association, and life member of the National Rifle Associaton.
Service: Graveside, with military honors, will be bestowed at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, thank someone who served in the military, buy an American-made product, and do a good deed for a random stranger.
