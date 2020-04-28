|
Gary L. Leitzel
Gary L. Leitzel, 67, of Newark, Delaware, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
Born April 7, 1953, in Shenandoah, he is survived by his husband of six years, George Rogers; his father Glenn C. Leitzel of Grier City; two brothers, Randall Leitzel and De of Manheim, Kevin Leitzel and Sharon of Quakake; his sister Doreen Leitzel of Middletown; aunt Grace Abrachinsky of Boyertown; uncle Elbert Leitzel of Bristol; sisters-in-law, Nancy Wharton of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Helen Rogers, Rifle, Colorado; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorella S. Leitzel.
Gary was a 1971 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and a 1975 graduate of West Chester University, where he studied music.
He retired from the Chichester School District after a 36-year career in music education, where he touched the lives of his students from K-12. During his tenure, Gary established and directed the Bell Choir, whose concerts and holiday productions became the highlights of the academic year. Gary was also an accomplished pianist, and as such he directed and accompanied the school musicals on the high school stage.
Gary loved spending time at his beach house in Rehoboth, DE, every weekend with his husband George and their pug Dugan. Gary had been going to Rehoboth ever since his college days. He loved being by the water and experiencing the diverse cuisines on the local restaurant scene, especially seafood dishes.
Likewise, Gary was also the sibling in the family that inherited the cooking genes, and he really enjoyed making homemade meals such as halupkis, stuffed peppers and pierogies, just like his Mom.
Service: In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to West Chester University Foundation, in memory of Gary Leitzel. Please make checks payable to WCU Foundation, Memo Line: In Memory of Gary Leitzel, and mail to WCU Foundation, 202 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA 19382.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be held by the family at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, at a later date.
Published in Times News on Apr. 28, 2020