Gary L. Moser

Gary L. Moser of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Lehighton, passed to his eternal home on July 17, 2020.

He was retired as a supervisor for the Salvation Army, Wilkes-Barre.

He enjoyed spending his spare time reading history books and doing his daily devotions in his Bible. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved watching his garden grow and sharing the rewards.

He served in helping many people in his lifetime and will be greatly missed by all.

Surviving are his loving life partner, Deborah Longfoot of Wilkes-Barre; a daughter, Bobbie Jo (Moser) Bindics (wife of Steve) of Northampton; a son, Jason Moser (husband of Nicole) of Bloomsburg; three siblings, Barbara Morris (wife of George) in Arizona and Juliana Christman (wife of Gary), and John Moser (husband of Melissa), both of Lehighton; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles W. and Elizabeth (Utsick) Moser; and seven siblings, Agnes Stahler, June Nothstein, Anna Murphy, Marie Frable and Robert, Charles and Ricky Moser.

Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, People's E.C. Church, 216 Wagner St., Lehighton, with Pastor Mike Coulson officiating.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store