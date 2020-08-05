Gary L.
Nothstein Jr.
Gary L. Nothstein Jr., 37, of Eagles View Drive, New Ringgold, passed away tragically on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, on his family's farm in West Penn Township from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
Born Thursday, Feb. 17, 1983, in Lehigh-
ton, he is survived by his parents, Gary L. Nothstein Sr. and Patricia Jo (Swirsky) Nothstein of New Ringgold; his beloved wife of 10 years, Kelly (Cara) Nothstein; his son, Logan Gary Nothstein, whom he adored; brother, David J. Nothstein, and his wife Kelly, of Saylorsburg; nieces, Brooke and Josephine Nothstein; maternal grandmother, Josephine (Nahas) Swirsky of New Ringgold; in-laws, Tom and Linda Cara of Tamaqua; and countless other friends and relatives, who all love and miss him dearly.
A 2001 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Gary earned his B.A. from Penn State University in communications with a concentration in film and video.
He attended Montclair State University in New Jersey and received a Master of Science degree in Nutrition and Food Science. During his graduate studies at Montclair, Gary led a research study and co-authored a research paper that was published in Perspectives in Public Health.
Gary worked for International Flavors & Fragrances in Dayton, New Jersey, where he was supervisor of customer quality & operations North America Quality Administration. His strong work ethic and calm, personable nature made him highly valued and respected by his
coworkers and peers.
His love of science and learning resulted in his continuous pursuit of knowledge. He was especially drawn to outer space, astrophysics and all things pertaining to the cosmos. Gary always kept up with news and current events, especially when it came to history and statistics. He took on the role of family historian after his late grandfather, Lawrence Nothstein, and in that role helped preserve a long, rich family history dating back to 1750.
Gary loved movies and collecting movie posters. He enjoyed photography, being outdoors and roaming his family's multi-generational farm that he and Kelly's home overlooks. Many would say he was an "old soul". He was sensitive to others' circumstances and had a great appreciation for and understanding of things that may be overlooked by someone else his age.
He meticulously tended to finances and to the care of his family. He tinkered in the garage with his dad and brother, which they recently constructed. No detail was overlooked and when it came to technology, he was always on top of the latest products and innovations. You could always rely on Gary for a good product recommendation.
Gary was a wealth of knowledge with a kind and gentle soul, a quit wit, and a great sense of humor. He had so many wonderful qualities but most of all he was smart, kind and easygoing. He loved his family with all of his heart, especially his son Logan, who had a certain laugh that only his daddy could provoke.
Service: A public calling will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required and occupancy limits will be maintained. A private funeral service will be held, Father Gene Ritz to officiate. An educational fund will be established for his son, Logan. Please make all donations payable to Kelly Nothstein, 24 Eagles View Drive, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Gary may be expressed by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
