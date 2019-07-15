Gary L. Reph

Gary L. Reph, 67, of Bowmanstown, passed away on Friday morning, July 12, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.

He was employed by several companies in the area as a labor-er.

Born Sept. 27, 1951, in North-ampton, he was a son of the late Hobert C. Sr. and Lillian C. (Jones) Reph.

He was a 1970 graduate of Northampton High School, where he played offense on the football team.

Gary was a former volunteer for the Lehigh Township Fire Company as a firefighter and served with its ambulance corps. He also volunteered with the former Palmerton Fire Co. No. 1 as a firefighter and fire policeman, and served with the Palmerton Ambulance Corps.

He was very active in youth organizations for numerous years, namely for Moore Township and Palmerton as a football coach, and assisted with their booster clubs. Gary was a coach for Slatedale Baseball and was an avid fan of Bowmanstown Baseball.

The deceased was a life member of the Democratic Club, Danielsville.

He served as a past commander and vice commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 470, Bath.

His hobbies included building model cars and stock car racing, and he also served with the pit crew for drag racing. He enjoyed the Eagles and the Phillies as a fan.

Gary was of the Lutheran faith.

Surviving are a daughter Tanya, wife of Robert Mack of Slatedale; a son, Gary II, and his wife, Justina, of Bowmanstown; four grandchildren, Chris-topher Reph, Trevor Mack, Chase Reph and Brady Reph; a great-granddaughter, Kira Reph; a brother, Hobert C. "Butch" C. Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Danielsville; a sister Kim, wife of Ray Ferretti of Slatington; the mother of his daughter and son, Diane Ross of Palmerton; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter Shelby, who died in 1977.

Service: Funeral service 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, 4214 Main St., Slatedale, with Pastor Henry A. Distler Jr. officiating. Interment at convenience of family. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Bowmanstown Pal-merton Baseball Softball Assoc. or Carbon County Friends of Animals, both in c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029. Published in Times News on July 15, 2019