Gary Lee Herr
Gary Lee Herr, 63, of Weatherly, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Daiseymae (Sports) Herr for 18 years.
Born on Sept. 25, 1956, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Warren and Doris (Ream) Herr.
He was a 1974 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster.
Following high school, Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1987, reaching the rank of sergeant.
Gary worked as a machinist for Penn Engineering in Doylestown for 19 years and previously worked as an insulator for KBG in Telford.
He was of Lutheran faith.
Gary loved fishing, going to Myrtle Beach and on cruises.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Jason Herr, husband of Kimberly, of Lancaster, Daniel Herr, husband of Megan, of Quakertown, Jeffrey Fennimore of Bethlehem, Keith Binder of Tamaqua and Brian Binder, husband of Deanna, of Lansford; daughters, Sara Herr of Quakertown, Melissa Walerski of Pottsville and Kristy, wife of James Muffley, of Weatherly; brother, Hank Martin of Mountville, PA; sister, Joan Johnson of Coopersburg; 25 grandchildren and two great-
granddaughters.
Service: A funeral service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton. Calling will be held prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anthracite Little League 351 N. Spruce St., Summit Hill, PA 18250.
